Indie

Corporate Suits Are Rounded Up In Radiohead’s ‘If You Say The Word’ Video

TwitterContributing Writer

Earlier in September, Radiohead announced plans to release an LP of unreleased songs, titled Kid A Mnesia, out November 5 via XL. Along with “alternate versions and elements” of Kid A and Amnesiac album tracks and B-sides, Kid A Mnesia features two new songs: “If You Say The Word” and a previously unreleased studio recording of “Follow Me Around.” Today, the band has shared a cinematic new video for “If You Say The Word” directed by Kasper Häggström.

Though the video does not feature any band members, “If You Say The Word” does tell a thought-provoking story where suit-wearing people are rounded up in the forest, put in a giant truck, and toted over to the city, where they are handed suitcases and pointed in the direction of the nearest office building. Only the suit-wearing folk don’t seem to know what to do (one just stares at a revolving door, unsure how to proceed). Others hold their suitcases from the bottom and poke around at rolled-up newspapers. (I mean, I think we all feel this type of way about returning to the office in 2021. Amirite?)

Watch Radiohead’s “If You Say The Word” video above. Kid A Mnesia is out 11/5 via XL. Pre-order it here.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
The Best Nirvana Songs, Ranked
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best True Crime Podcasts To Listen To Right Now
by: Twitter
×