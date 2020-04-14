Radiohead’s latest album was 2016’s A Moon Shaped Pool, and there’s no real word on when the group’s next output will come. A recent Ed O’Brien interview suggests that it might be a significant wait for a new Radiohead album, though.

Speaking with NME, O’Brien said Radiohead’s members are prioritizing solo projects at the moment:

“We’re an ongoing band and have online meetings — there was a Zoom call recently. We’re talking about stuff, but for the foreseeable future everyone is doing their own thing. When it feels right to plug back into Radiohead, then we will. […] We’ve had different chapters in Radiohead life. Up until the end of OK Computer was one chapter; Kid A through to A Moon Shaped Pool was another chapter. We’ve sort of drawn a line now and are wondering what the next chapter will be. That’s what we’ll figure out next.”

O’Brien did reveal, however, that the band has discussed the upcoming 20th anniversaries of Kid A and Amnesiac, saying, “Due to the nature of it, I can’t fully reveal anything — but there have been talks about ways of doing something. Everything gets thrown up in the air with coronavirus, so a lot of ideas are being mooted. It would be nice to honor it, but then there’s the struggle — how can you get that excited about an album that came out 20 years ago? I can’t. I’m thankful it was a moment and know that it means a lot to people, but it was a long time ago.”

