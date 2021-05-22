Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood are coming together to form an entirely new band called The Smile, a name that comes from a Ted Hughes poem of the same title. Producer Nigel Godrich and drummer Tom Skinner are joining the duo and the quartet is set to make their debut today, May 22, at Glastonbury’s livestream event Live At Worthy Farm.

Glastonbury co-organizer Emily Eavis shared her excitement for The Smile’s addition to this weekend’s show. “We’re truly honoured that Thom and Jonny have chosen our livestream event to premiere their brand new project, The Smile,” she said. “Sadly, we are all unable to gather together at Worthy Farm, but alongside sets from other wonderful performers, this has all the makings of a special Glastonbury moment—and one we can broadcast to the world.”

This is not the first time that members of Radiohead have worked on side projects. Back in 2009, Thom Yorke formed Atoms For Peace with Nigel Godrich, Flea, Joey Waronker, and Mauro Refosco, and the group went on to release their debut album, AMOK in 2013. Yorke has also played multiple shows with Godrich and Tarik Barri.

Tickets for Glastonbury’s Live At Worthy Farm are still available and can be purchased here.