In 2018, the band formerly known as Sports re-emerged as Remember Sports and dropped their first album under that name, Slow Buzz. Now the group is readying a new album, Like A Stone, which is set for release on April 23. They’ve already shared the lead single “Pinky Ring” and now they’re back today with another taste of the record, “Materialistic.”

The song features vocals from Nadia Hulett of Nadine and singer Carmen Perry says of the track, “It’s about the feedback loop of me caring about my possessions because they hold special memories, and alternately thinking I’m a bad person for caring about a mostly meaningless pile of junk. This song is special to us because we left a lot of room for Jack to do what he does best, and Nadia Hulett of Nadine made us all cry when she laid down her unimaginably angelic vocals in one take.”

Guitarist Jack Washburn notes that while recording the album, he was drawn to music that was “communal and loud and cathartic, but also kinda confidential and private.” He continued, “I hope we achieved something similar, where you can hear the influence of each of us in the album.” Perry added, “It feels seamless. To me, Jack and [Catherine Dwyer]’s writing feels like an extension of my own.”

Listen to “Materialistic” above and find the Like A Stone art and tracklist below.

1. “Pinky Ring”

2. “Coffee Machine”

3. “Sentimentality”

4. “Easy”

5. “Eggs”

6. “Materialistic”

7. “Like a Stone”

8. “Clock”

9. “Falling Awake”

10. “Flossie Dickie”

11. “Out Loud”

12. “Odds Are”

Like A Stone is out 4/23 via Father/Daughter Records. Pre-order it here.