Having released a handful of singles ahead of her debut album Juno, Remi Wolf has already drummed up enough excitement around her release that her tour has officially sold-out. Offering yet another preview of her upcoming LP, Wolf drops two funk-foward singles alongside equally eccentric visuals.

Wolf’s first new track “Guerrilla” expands on her psychedelic pop sound with a video to match. Directed by Nathan Castiel, the visual places Wolf in a whimsical world complete with vibrant colors, screaming fans, and lots of paint. “Sexy Villain,” on the other hand, is a more mellow track. Over a blissed-out beat, Wolf calls out some of her traits that could be perceived as toxic, like enjoying a fight and a contradictory horoscope chart.

Speaking about her album recording process in a previous statement, Wolf described creating Juno as a “fever dream”:

“Creating my debut album Juno was like a fever dream. So many changes were happening in my life while I was creating these songs and I think my album really reflects the feelings of tension and release that these changes provoked in me. Every song on this record is a vivid snapshot into what was going on in my life and mindset the day I wrote each one. I hope my Remjobs [fans] can hear my honesty and passion come through and, if not, I just hope they think each song is a banger!”

Watch Wolf’s “Guerrilla” and “Sexy Villain” videos above.

Juno is out 10/15 via Island. Pre-order it here.