Rex Orange County Is Far From Home On His Jaunty New Single ‘Face To Face’

Rex Orange County is gearing up to release his new album Pony, and so far, he has shared a couple singles from it: “10/10” and “Pluto Projector.” The album comes out in just a couple days, and ahead of then, he has shared another album preview, a new single called “Face To Face.” The track kicks off on a soulful note, with Rex Orange County near-rapping over gentle keyboards before the drums kick in to add some pep to the song’s step.

Rex Orange County wrote of the song on Twitter, “This song is about being away from home, feeling trapped in an undesirable situation, and finding it difficult to trust people.”

Rex Orange County also said during a recent interview of working on Pony, “It’s just been interesting getting back into it and working out what I want to say — I know that people are interested, so whether you like it or not, that’s going to play into your mind. My thoughts on the perception of what people are going to think makes it take a bit longer. It means I have to write stuff that doesn’t sound like me, never put it out, and know that I had to do that in order to get to the good stuff. I can’t wait to put stuff out now.”

Listen to “Face To Face” above.

Pony is out 10/25 via Sony Music. Pre-order it here.