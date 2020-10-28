Rhye (aka Michael Milosh) took his time between albums the last go around: Five years passed between his 2013 debut Woman and its follow-up, 2018’s Blood. Now, though, he’s on a roll. His third album, Spirit, dropped last year, and now he’s ready with a fourth: Today, he announced that Home will be released on January 22.

He also shared a video for the lead single, “Black Rain.” The clip is a single shot of a dancer (actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson of Kick-Ass and Avengers: Age of Ultron) moving on a dimly lit stage. As for the strong, its undercurrent is funky disco, and Milosh says of the song, “It has this ’80s version of disco, like the way Quincy Jones was interpreting disco.”

Press materials note of the album, “Home is centered around the idea of home as the core of creativity and community. It’s familiar in its synthesis of propulsive beats, orchestral flourishes, piano ruminations and sultry, gender-nonconforming vocals, but never have they sounded more cohesive or alive.”

Watch the “Black Rain” video above and find the Home art and tracklist below.

01. “Intro”

02. “Come In Closer”

03. “Beautiful”

04. “Safeword”

05. “Hold You Down”

06. “I Need A Lover”

07. “Helpless”

08. “Black Rain”

09. “Sweetest Revenge”

10. “My Heart Bleeds”

11. “Fire”

12. “Holy”

13. “Outro”

Home is out 1/22/2021 via Loma Vista Recordings. Pre-order it here.