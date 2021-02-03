There aren’t many public hangout spots that are as open as they used to be pre-pandemic, but Rhye (aka Michael Milosh) has offered a bit of a reminder of what life used to be like with his Jimmy Kimmel Live! performance of “Black Rain.”

On last night’s episode, Milosh and his band took to a roller rink to perform as they were orbited by roller skaters. The performance aligns with what Milosh previously said of the song: “It has this ’80s version of disco, like the way Quincy Jones was interpreting disco.”

Milosh also previously said the song took on a new meaning for him in light of the California wildfires: “It was really strange: I didn’t really understand, myself, why I was singing this whole ‘Black Rain’ thing. And then very soon after, we get these wildfires, and we were literally seeing soot falling from the sky and landing on the driveway, and it was all over the windshield of our car, and it’s on the roof of our house. That’s actually a really terrifying feeling. […] These forest fires are really, really, real — they’re not just some distant mountain where you don’t know where it is.”

Watch Rhye perform “Black Rain” above.

Home is out now via Loma Vista Recordings. Pre-order it here.