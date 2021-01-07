Rhye (aka Michael Milosh) had some new music in 2020, like the singles “Beautiful,” “Helpless,” and “Black Rain.” Those tracks were all part to the lead-up of Rhye’s latest album, Home, which drops on January 22. Ahead of then, he has offered another preview of the record, “Come In Closer.” Milosh shared an adorable video for the upbeat track as well, which features a pair of young children enjoying the outdoors, playing with kittens, and otherwise leading cute, carefree lives.

Milosh says of the song, “[‘Come In Closer’ presents how] as relationships deepen and you invite someone into your world, your life, your home, layers of appreciation, vulnerability, and patience reveal themselves.” Sharing a statement on social media about the video, Milosh wrote, “Today, amidst the chaos, brings the final release before the ‘Home’ album. We shot the video in Big Sur, a place very dear to our hearts, and focuses on children and the tiny worlds they inhabit, living without fear or inhibition, wild with the joy of simply being.”

Press materials previously described the album, “Home is centered around the idea of home as the core of creativity and community. It’s familiar in its synthesis of propulsive beats, orchestral flourishes, piano ruminations and sultry, gender-nonconforming vocals, but never have they sounded more cohesive or alive.”

Watch the “Come In Closer” video above.

Home is out 1/22 via Loma Vista Recordings. Pre-order it here.