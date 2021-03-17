Earlier this week, Rhye’s Mike Milosh faced some serious allegations from his ex-wife, actress Alexa Nikolas, who in a lengthy series of Instagram posts accused him of sexual assault, physical abuse, grooming, and financial manipulation. Now, a few days later, Milosh has offered a response.

Milosh shared a statement with Spin, which begins, “For as long as I can remember, I’ve always strongly supported women and their right to speak out and be heard. That is why the false claims made by my former wife had been so hurtful and shocking to me.” He went on to claim that Nikolas decided to speak out about him after he stopped supporting her financially: “I have always wished her nothing but the best and continued to support her financially even after I was no longer required to under our divorce agreement. Eventually, I stopped paying [and] in response, Alexa has resorted to character assassination.”

He also called Nikolas’ posts about him “a piece of revisionist fiction” and continued, “These are absurd and outrageous false claims about me that a media outlet has published and repeated falsehoods are beyond irresponsible — it’s defamatory.”

Milosh concluded his statement, “I reiterate that these accusations are outrageously false and the manipulated stories provably untrue. I’m fully prepared to cooperate with any independent investigation into these false claims and look forward to being cleared of all the shameless mirrors.”

After her initial set of posts, Nikolas shared a follow-up post yesterday. In it, she shares some stories from other women who claim to have also had negative experiences with Milosh. She wrote, “3 days after releasing my open letter I have received countless private messages about patterns of abuse and sexual violence inflicted by Milosh. It is extremely disheartening and disgusting. I am currently in the process of consoling and speaking to these individuals. I am not surprised that his cruel behavior was exhibited before, during, and after our marriage. […] This is serious. All of these women deserve justice.”

Read Milosh’s full statement below.