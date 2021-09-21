On the L riding back from Riot Fest on Sunday, a self-proclaimed aging rock fan decided to pose a hypothetical to a car full of folks who did not volunteer to be spoken to in the first place.

“If I decided not to wear a mask on here, would you say something?”

“Fuck yeah, we would. You better keep it on,” one passenger responded, with others deliriously nodding.

Nothing is the same in 2021, but one thing’s for sure, respect is definitely punk rock. The common refrain from bands playing the 3+1 day festival – which had a “preview” night on Thursday featuring Joyce Manor, Patti Smith, Alkaline Trio, (puzzlingly) Morrissey, and others – was gratitude that they were even playing at all, as well as pleas to take care of one another. Anti Flag dedicated their set to those we’ve lost, and promised to fight like hell for the living. Rancid was close to going over their allotted time, said doing so was disrespectful to the other artists, and diplomatically asked fans which song between “Ruby Soho” and “Time Bomb” they’d rather hear. The Flaming Lips had some members masked on stage, and Wayne Coyne in his big bubble, as he encouraged others to consider the headspace and mental state of those next to them.

Maybe a lot of these acts are aging into a range where respect and rage go hand and hand.

Or maybe it’s just that the times we live in mean being angry doesn’t stop for any of us because nothing stops it just always keeps going and going endlessly as we are bombarded with pain and suffering and a lack of humanity and the sheer exhaustion of knowing nothing matters and none of us will ever escape and we’ll have to see it all unfold at once through a constant stream of screens and screaming and Cronenberg villains grifting their way into blips of desperation-fueled attention – so maybe the least we can do is pick someone up in the pit if they fall down.

Rather unsurprisingly, Rise Against’s Tim McIlrath delivered the most impassioned speech of the weekend around “I Don’t Want To Be Here Anymore,” as he wondered “maybe that darkness is something you will still carry” about the pandemic and the fallout none of us have even been able to process yet. The last two exhausting years have permeated to every bit of the festival circuit, from artists to pyrotechnics workers, and the sheer act of performing hasn’t worn off as a novelty yet. If there’s anything other than anxiety (of which there’s still plenty) wafting through the air of large events, it’s amazement that we’re even out here at all.

For many acts on the bill, this was their first set since 2019, and even nervousness came off as authentic. Meg Myers tried out a new song, stoped it midway through and asked if she could try again. The crowd was more than happy to oblige.

There was something cathartic about being able to scream with everyone and no one around you. To be present and anonymous and to hear songs you’ve heard over and over again alone in headphones over the past two years. And even beyond the paranoia of being *in public* it is still possible to lose yourself in a socially distanced, somewhat masked, vaxxed (or negative test within 48 hours) crowd. That’s something I don’t think I’ll ever take for granted anymore, and it seemed like a lot of the artists feel the same way.

Here are some highlights from the weekend.