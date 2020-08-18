Indie Mixtape 20: Rituals Of Mine Just Rescued A Puppy

On her new album Hype Nostalgia, Rituals Of Mine — also known as Terra Lopez — locks in her unique brand of electronic R&B to deliver an album that is about reconciling with the past and learning from it to come out the other end of every struggle a little bit stronger. We’ve already heard two singles from Hype Nostalgia, and today we are happy to have exclusive access to “Exceptions,” the album’s third preview that utilizes a TC Helicon vocal effects pedal to turn her voice into another instrument on the multi-layered track.

In celebration of the new single, Lopez sat down to talk visiting Snoop Dogg’s mansion, Jeff Buckley, and Meg Ryan in the latest Indie Mixtape 20 Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Manic, cathartic, industrial-strength r&b.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

Resilient.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform?

There’s nothing like playing a show in the Bay Area!

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

My father is the reason I started creating music in the first place. I couldn’t really ever find an effective way to communicate with him so I would write songs to try to and express myself. I’ve been doing that my whole life and I guess still am, after all this time.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

London, 2019. Best Mediterranean food I’ve ever had. I still think about that damn dinner haha. Falafel plate with hummus, cucumber salad, GLUTEN-FREE wraps! BOMB.

What album do you know every word to?

Fiona Apple — When The Pawn.

What was the best concert you’ve ever attended?

Bjork ‘Biophilia.’ She played a tiny space in Richmond, CA and we were front row. I couldn’t stop crying.

What is the best outfit for performing and why?

My custom Ovate kimono and drop crotch pants or my Fried Rice army green pants. Also, some high top Air Jordan 1’s so you can stay light on stage.

Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

Miranda July’s Instagram is perfect and hilarious. She’s so quirky and strange – I love her.

What’s your most frequently played song in the van on tour?

Oh god, tour. I miss it. I’d have to say we listen to a lot of Yussef Dayes and Neil Young haha.

What’s the last thing you Googled?

How to potty train your puppy (I just rescued a 4-month-old terrier).

What album makes for the perfect gift?

Jeff Buckley — Grace.

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

On a stranger’s floor that eventually led us to Snoop Dogg’s mansion the next morning.

What’s the story behind your first or favorite tattoo?

First tattoo was terrible (NorCal stars that I’ve luckily gotten covered up) but my favorite tattoo… I have a lot of dead guys tattoed onto me. I tend to get tattoos when I’m in a manic or sad state so I have a lot of tattoos from artists/authors who inspire me: Elliott Smith, Fernando Pessoa, Jeff Buckley, Bjork, Sigur Ros even haha. I think my favorite tattoo is my “Future Forever” tattoo from Bjork’s song. I got it the first week I started taking antidepressants as a vow to myself to keep going.

What artists keep you from flipping the channel on the radio?

Drake, Cardi B, Billie Eilish.

What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

When I was just starting to make music I really wanted a Mini Korg. I was so broke but would save any tips I got from my coffee shop job but it just wasn’t even close to what I needed. My best friend Machu knew that I had been saving up for months and rode their bike over 10 miles in the hot Sacramento summer heat to Guitar Center and surprised me with it one day. It is the reason I was able to create my first album. I’ve never gotten over that generosity.

What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self?

Go to therapy.

What’s the last show you went to?

It was a show that my label, Bitchwave Records, was hosting back in February for an LA band called Cartalk.

What movie can you not resist watching when it’s on TV?

I never watch TV but I’d say probably You’ve Got Mail haha. What can I say, I love ’90s Meg Ryan.

What would you cook if Kanye were coming to your house for dinner?

Mexican Takeout and some real talk about him getting some help.

Hype Nostalgia is out September 25 on Carpark Records. Pre-order it here.