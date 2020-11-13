While most of Post Malone’s material runs in hip-hop and pop circles, he has long been public about his love for indie and folk music. So, it’s only kind of surprising to learn that he and Fleet Foxes leader Robin Pecknold are friends and that Posty almost appeared on the band’s latest album, Shore.

Speaking to Bryce Segall on Radio.com’s New Arrivals show, Pecknold revealed that bit of trivia, saying that the timing didn’t work out for Malone to guest on the album: “He came by the studio for one day while we were working in LA and listened to stuff and was super supportive. We didn’t get together in time because I wanted to get the album out quickly, but I did ask him to be on it. He was down but we just didn’t end up having time.”

Pecknold also spoke about about his relationship with Malone, calling it a “casual friendship” by which he is blown away:

“He’ll text me every once in a while and it’s always a really fun thing to receive. To have that pop up in my iMessages, it always feels like a glitch in the Matrix or something. […] He’s a super sweet guy, he’s a real gentleman, and he’s probably the best melody writer in the business right now, I think. And by some glitch in the Matrix, we have a casual friendship.”

Malone’s Twitter followers know that he has been a big Fleet Foxes fan for years. He has tweeted about them on multiple occasions, like when he wrote in April 2015, “if you don’t like flee foxes then f*ck you.” That October, he added, “fleet foxes is the only group that i love every single song of,” and he also tweeted in December 2016, “please….. if you haven’t listened to any fleet or FJM i don’t know if i can talk to you.” There’s also this clip of him singing along to “The Shrine/An Argument” last year:

if you don't like flee foxes then fuck you — Posty (@PostMalone) April 19, 2015

but back to what i said last night. fleet foxes is the only group that i love every single song of. — Posty (@PostMalone) October 6, 2015

please….. if you haven't listened to any fleet or FJM i don't know if i can talk to you — Posty (@PostMalone) December 30, 2016

