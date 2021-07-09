In celebration of Pride 2021, Romy Madley Croft (who performs under the name Romy) has covered Corona’s “The Rhythm Of The Night” and Olive’s “You’re Not Alone” for a special Apple Music live session. The xx guitarist and solo artist mashed both tracks up in a three-song set that went live today on Apple Music.

Speaking to Apple Music about why she chose these tracks to cover, Romy said:

“I’ve combined two songs into this cover, Olive – “You’re Not Alone” and Corona – “The Rhythm Of The Night”, both songs remind me of when I was about 17 and started going to Gay bars in London. The lyrics of “You’re Not Alone” resonate with the feeling of community I found in those bars and clubs and the friends I made and treasure to this day. I still love dancing to “The Rhythm of the Night” and I’ve always loved the lyrics and melody. It was fun to strip these dance songs down to their core and still feel so much emotion from them. I loved recording this with my very inspiring friend Marta Salogni at her studio in London.”

She also opened up about what Pride meant to her:

“This month I’m reflecting and educating myself about the incredible people who have fought and continue to fight to make the world a safer and more open minded place for the LGBTQ community. There is still so much more work to be done to protect and empower our community. I am proud to be a Lesbian, to me Pride exists all year round, not just for one month or day.”

In November, Romy, who released solo single “Lifetime” last year, spoke to the The Guardian about working on her debut solo album, and her journey to being more public about her sexuality. “I came out when I was 15, and my dad was really cool about it, and I’m very grateful for that,” she said at the time. “But I didn’t feel ready when we put out that first xx album, when we were about 20, to be really, really open about my sexuality. Over time, growing up and also just noticing how the world is changing, I felt a lot more comfortable being more public… To write about loving a woman and not feel afraid or embarrassed […] maybe it’s a growing up thing, and just not caring as much what people think.”

Listen to Romy’s covers above, and check out the rest of her solo set, where she performs “Lifetime” and The xx’s “Angels,” here.