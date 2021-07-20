Samia Shares A Video For Her Poignant New Single ‘As You Are’

New York indie singer-songwriter Samia Finnerty has unveiled a lovely new single, “As You Are,” which appears on the forthcoming EP Scout, the digital version of which arrives in just a few days. There’s also a video for the track featuring the artist singing thoughtfully in front of a variety of dreamy backgrounds, such as the beach and an aircraft mid-flight.

As for the song, “As You Are” is a mellow, delicate single, with Samia singing earnestly about moments in her life that have taken on new meaning. The song, which follows earlier single “Show Up,” also features clips of voicemail messages from Samia’s partner and her parents, actors Kathy Najimy and Dan Finnerty.

“I’m used to being around lots of people all the time so a year of quarantine forced me to consider which moments were truly meaningful and with whom,” she said in a release. “The chorus is a mantra and a response to the struggle to believe I’m worthy of love in a vacuum, that love can be pre-reflexive and worth our blind faith in it.”

Scout follows Samia’s 2020 debut LP, The Baby. “[Scout] feels like a part two — it’s The Baby‘s slightly older sister letting her know that everything is gonna be alright,” Samia said when Scout was announced.

Watch the “As You Are” video above.

Scout is out 7/23 via Grand Jury. Pre-order it here.