Sasami’s 2019 breakthrough self-titled debut was a wonderful modern expression of shoegaze. On her upcoming album, though, the classically trained Los Angeles native is getting more experimental and exploring everything from nu-metal to folk-pop. This shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone who’s followed her output this year, like the heavy-hitting cover of Daniel Johnston’s “Sorry Entertainer” and the gentle “Graves” by Hand Habits (which Sasami produced.)

Out February 25th on Domino, Squeeze is largely inspired by her deep-dive into her Japanese-Korean mixed roots and an anthropomorphic Japanese yōkai folk spirit she discovered called Nure-onna. The god-like creature has the head of a woman and a snake’s body and according to lore “is feminine and noble, yet powerful and vicious enough to brutally destroy victims with her blood sucking tongue.” This spirit inspired them as she wrote and produced an album that addresses everything from injustices in the world around her to relationship dynamics.

This viciousness channeled through Nure-onna comes through instantly on new single “Skin A Rat.” The track’s dark metal lean even features drums from Megadeth drummer Dirk Verbeuren and a deep gang vocal arrangement that features Vagabon’s Laetitia Tamko. In a statement, Sasami calls it “a soundtrack to cathartic release of anger and frustration with oppressive systems and humans.”

Meanwhile, “The Greatest” is all about guitars: The electric strum that opens the track as Sasami starts painting the tale of one-sided emotions. The drums hit and the guitar just keeps building, almost like they’re begging for feelings to be reciprocated. Sasami says it’s “like power born out of a black hole. All fantasy.”

Watch the videos for “The Greatest” and “Skin A Rat” above. Below, find the Squeeze album and tracklist, along with Sasami’s upcoming headlining tour dates, as well as those supporting Mitski and Japanese Breakfast.

1. “Skin A Rat”

2. “The Greatest”

3. “Say It”

4. “Call Me Home”

5. “Need It To Work”

6. “Tried To Understand”

7. “Make It Right”

8. “Sorry Entertainer”

9. “Squeeze (feat. No Home)”

10. “Feminine Water Turmoil”

11. “Not A Love Song”