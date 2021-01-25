Serpentwithfeet first made a name for himself with his atmospheric debut album Soil, which landed on The 2018 Uproxx Music Critics Poll. Now, the LA-based musician returns for more music this year following his Virgil Abloh collaboration “Delicate Limbs.” Sharing the touching “Fellowship” video, Serpentwithfeet announces his sophomore album Deacon.

Directed by Kordae Jatafa Henry and shot on grainy film, Serpentwithfeet’s “Fellowship” visual is a journey through a sun-soaked day with the singer’s loved one. The two frolic on the beach, share some intimate moments, and enjoy the time spent in each other’s company. Co-produced by Sampha, the song “Fellowship” itself is about love. But rather than being exclusive to romantic love, Serpentwithfeet opens his heart to express gratitude to his friends, family, and supporters.

About Deacon, Serpentwithfeet said that he wanted to created a “softer” album than his debut and purposefully chose to avoid writing about heartbreak.

“I originally approached this project wanting to make something that felt very sensuous. Something a lot softer, a lot more gentle than my previous work,” he said. “I wanted to create something that felt calm and restrained. This was my way of tapping into the energy many deacons possess.”

Watch the “Fellowship” video above and find Serpentwithfeet’s Deacon cover art and tracklist below.

1. “Hyacinth”

2. “Same Size Shoe”

3. “Malik”

4. “Amir”

5. “Dawn”

6. “Sailors’ Superstition”

7. “Heart Storm” Feat. Nao

8. “Wood Boy”

9. “Derrick’s Beard”

10. “Old & Fine”

11. “Fellowship”

Deacon is out 3/26 via Secretly Canadian. Pre-order it here.