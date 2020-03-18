It wasn’t until SXSW and Ultra music festivals decided to cancel their events that the weight of the coronavirus outbreak set in on the music industry. Though the news of the festivals’ cancelations arrived only two-and-a-half weeks ago, it set off a domino effect of postponements. Coachella, Glastonbury, Treefort, Big Ears, and New Orleans Jazz Festival have all been postponed or canceled in order to discourage the congregation of large groups of people. Now, Atlanta’s Shaky Knees Festival follows suit and announced its plans to postpone the event for several months.

Shaky Knees made the postponement announcement Wednesday. The festival confirmed they are moving their scheduled date from May 1-3 to October 16-18. “In all instances, the health and safety of our fans, artists, staff and community is our number one priority and planned for accordingly,” the festival wrote in a statement. All tickets already purchased for the May date will be upheld for the postponed October date. Shaky Knees’ headliners The Black Keys, The Strokes, and Smashing Pumpkins have confirmed they will appear at the festival’s new date.

While the headliners have confirmed their attendance, the festival had also booked artists like Of Monsters And Men, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Portugal. The Man, Liam Gallagher, Brittany Howard, Phoebe Bridgers, Stereolab, Snail Mail, Orville Peck, Porches, and more. But Shaky Knees has yet to confirm if all the scheduled artists are able to perform on the new date.

Some artists mentioned are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.