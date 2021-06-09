Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen forged a beautiful partnership on “Like I Used To,” the soaring single the pair shared last month. It was their first collaboration, and now they’ve made their first joint television appearance, to perform the song on The Tonight Show yesterday. The pre-taped performance wasn’t dissimilar to the song’s video, as it features plenty of side-by-side shots of both artists. They also nailed the performance itself, which sounds true to the studio recording.

Van Etten previously said of the track, “Even though we weren’t super close, I always felt supported by Angel and considered her a peer in this weird world of touring. We highway high-fived many times along the way…. I finally got the courage in June of 2020 to reach out to see if she would want to sing together. I got greedy and quickly sent her a track I had been working on.”

Olsen also added at the time, “I’ve met with Sharon here and there throughout the years and have always felt too shy to ask her what she’s been up to or working on. The song reminded me immediately of getting back to where I started, before music was expected of me, or much was expected of me, a time that remains pure and real in my heart.”

Watch Van Etten and Olsen perform “Like I Used To” on The Tonight Show above.