Back in May, two great singer-songwriters, Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen, teamed up for a gorgeous joint single, “Like I Used To.” So far, they’ve taken the track to The Tonight Show, and they’ve even found fans in Jeff Tweedy, who recently covered it. Now, the pair have brought “Like I Used To” to Jimmy Kimmel Live, where they sat for a stripped-down, all-acoustic performance taking place at Los Angeles’ Zebulon.

When the track first came out, Van Etten said of working with Olsen, “Even though we weren’t super close, I always felt supported by Angel and considered her a peer in this weird world of touring. We highway high-fived many times along the way…. I finally got the courage in June of 2020 to reach out to see if she would want to sing together. I got greedy and quickly sent her a track I had been working on.”

Olsen added, “I’ve met with Sharon here and there throughout the years and have always felt too shy to ask her what she’s been up to or working on. The song reminded me immediately of getting back to where I started, before music was expected of me, or much was expected of me, a time that remains pure and real in my heart.”

“Like I Used To (Acoustic)” is out now on Jagjaguwar. Get it here. Likewise, Olsen’s new ’80s-covers EP Aisles arrives digitally 8/20 and physically 9/24 on somethingscosmic. Pre-order it here.