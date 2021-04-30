Lately, Sharon Van Etten fans have been hearing her songs as interpreted by others, as she recently finished rolling out her Epic Ten anniversary release, which features other artists performing songs from her album Ten. Now, Van Etten has turned the table by sharing a cover of her own, performing Daniel Johnston’s “Some Things Last A Long Time.” The song was recorded for the 2020 documentary Feels Good Man, about the creator of the Pepe The Frog meme.

This comes after Van Etten supported an initiative from the Hi, How Are You Project, a mental health-focused non-profit inspired by Johnston, last year. The campaign, launched to coincide with Mental Health Awareness Month in May, had a simple ask: “Because mental health matters, I pledge to ask others, ‘Hi How Are You?’”

Van Etten also recorded an original song for the film, “Let Go,” which was shared a few months ago. Van Etten said of the film and her song for it, “After watching the documentary, I just followed the feeling of coming to terms with something and tried to evoke peace through my melody and words. The song and film’s producer, Giorgio [Angelini], was a great collaborator and communicator and I was given a lot of freedom. That says a lot about the film and the people who made it.”

Listen to Van Etten’s cover of “Some Things Last A Long Time” above.