Sharon Van Etten Joins Local Natives For A Stirring Duet, ‘Lemon’

Local Natives have a new EP called Sour Lemon on the way, and one of its highlights is “Lemon,” on which the band’s Taylor Rice duets with Sharon Van Etten. Now they have shared a video for the track, which addresses a feeling of asynchronicity with lyrics like, “You’re toweling up your wet hair / I hear your coffee grind / The credits rolling on last night’s late night / We’re always somewhere between / Leaving and arrived / I just wanna be here at the same time.”

Local Natives shared a note alongside the track, writing, “We’re always working on new music, but songs tend to come at their own pace. There’s something freeing about writing without the goal of an album in mind. It feels like waking up for class only to realize that it’s Saturday and you can sleep in as long as you want. The songs on Sour Lemon each have their own long histories but they all finally decided to arrive at the same time. Rather than waiting, we decided to share them as soon as we could.”

Van Etten also posted a message about the track, which reads:

“From the time we started writing to recording to shooting the video, I have moved to LA, Taylor had a child who is now 10 1/2 months, and Ryan is now engaged. I connected with the song at each stage: Collaborating and getting to know each other, receiving their openness and generosity, recording the song and feeling the camaraderie and accepted as a part of the band, to shooting the video and reciprocating the longing and connection. Our friendship has grown since we first met, & this is a documentation of that…I’m looking forward to seeing where we all go from here.”

Watch the “Lemon” video above.