Sleater-Kinney Get Vulnerable On Their Scrappy New Single ‘Method’

After 2019’s The Center Won’t Hold, Sleater-Kinney is ready for a quick follow-up with Path Of Wellness, which is set to drop in just a couple days. Ahead of then, they’ve offered what will presumably be the final preview of the album ahead of its release, “Method.”

The band describes the track as “a scrappy plea for tenderness, a grasp at vulnerability in times that require toughness and armor.” Indeed, the lyrics are vulnerable, like when Carrie Brownstein sings, “Could you be a little nicer to me / Could you try a little kindness, maybe / Could you be a little hopeful / I’m begging you, please / Oh, f*ck it, I’m down on my knees.”

The band previously wrote of Path Of Wellness, “We wrote it last spring and summer, holed up in Portland, and recorded it in late summer and early fall. This is the first S-K record we’ve produced ourselves. The entire process relied upon taking stock of who and what was nearby, upon generosity of time, spirit, and input, but mostly upon a mutual love, need, and gratitude for making music.”

Listen to “Method” above. The band also has some tour dates coming up in August, so find those here.

Path Of Wellness is out 6/11 via Mom+Pop. Pre-order it here.