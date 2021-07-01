In August, Sleater-Kinney will get to do something bands haven’t been able to pull off for a while: tour in support of a new album. They’ve gotten to perform some of their new Path Of Wellness songs ahead of then, though, like during their new Tiny Desk Concert that was shared today.

Performing at Halfling Studio in Portland — where they recorded the album — Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker busted through a four-song set that featured the title track, “High In The Grass,” “One Beat,” and “Worry With You.”

Notably, the band performed with the same backing band they used for their Late Show performance last month: Fabi Reyna (of the bands Sávila and Reyna Tropical), Galen Clark (of Outer Orbit and Trio Subtonic), Vincent LiRocchi, and Bill Athens. So, it seems possible, then, that Brownstein and Tucker have settled on this group as their touring/performing lineup.

The band previously said of Path Of Wellness, “We wrote it last spring and summer, holed up in Portland, and recorded it in late summer and early fall. This is the first S-K record we’ve produced ourselves. The entire process relied upon taking stock of who and what was nearby, upon generosity of time, spirit, and input, but mostly upon a mutual love, need, and gratitude for making music.”

Watch Sleater-Kinney’s Tiny Desk performance above.

Path Of Wellness is out now via Mom+Pop. Get it here.