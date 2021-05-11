For a good stretch of 2020, Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker got together to write and record a new Sleater-Kinney album. The project has been officially announced today: Path Of Wellness, the band’s first album recorded since the departure of drummer Janet Weiss, is set for release on June 11. Today also brings the album’s lead single, a groovy rocker called “Worry With You.”

Sharing the news on social media, the band wrote, “We’re so excited to finally be able to share this with you. We have a new album coming out on June 11th called PATH OF WELLNESS. We wrote it last spring and summer, holed up in Portland, and recorded it in late summer and early fall. This is the first S-K record we’ve produced ourselves. The entire process relied upon taking stock of who and what was nearby, upon generosity of time, spirit, and input, but mostly upon a mutual love, need, and gratitude for making music. […] So much more, soon, and we can’t wait. x.”

Watch the “Worry With You” video above. Below, find the Path Of Wellness art and tracklist, as well as Sleater-Kinney’s upcoming tour dates.

1. “Path Of Wellness”

2. “High In The Grass”

3. “Worry With You”

4. “Method”

5. “Shadow Town”

6. “Favorite Neighbor”

7. “Tomorrow’s Grave”

8. “No Knives”

9. “Complex Female Characters”

10. “Down The Line”

11. “Bring Mercy”

08/05 — Spokane, WA @ First Interstate Center for the Arts

08/07 — Missoula, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater

08/10 — Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

08/12 — Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland *

08/13 — St. Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park *

08/14 — Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park *

08/15 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater *

08/17 — Asheville, NC @ Salvage Station *

08/18 — Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater *

08/20 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *

08/21 — Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium *

08/22 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center *

08/24 — Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion *

08/25 — Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point (State Theatre Summer Concert Series) *

08/26 — Lewiston, NY @ Artpark *

08/28 — Chicago, IL @ Millennium Park – Jay Pritzker Pavilion *

* with NNAMDÏ

Path Of Wellness is out 6/11 via Mom+Pop. Pre-order it here.