In recent days, Machine Gun Kelly and Slipknot’s Corey Taylor have found themselves embroiled in some beef. The pair traded words, with Taylor dissing Kelly on a podcast and Kelly returning fire on stage at Riot Fest, while Slipknot was performing on a different stage at the fest at the same time. Then Kelly gave his version of the reason why he and Taylor have beef, with Kelly claiming, “corey did a verse for a song on tickets to my downfall album, it was f*cking terrible, so i didn’t use it. he got mad about it, and talked sh*t to a magazine about the same album he was almost on.”

However, Taylor refutes that story and says things went differently, producing screenshots of emails to bolster his case.

On Twitter last night, Taylor explained, “I don’t like people airing private sh*t like a child. So this is all I’ll say: I didn’t do the track because I don’t like when people try to ‘write’ for me. I said NO to THEM. So without further ado…. #receipts. This is all I’m going to say about it.”

The “receipts” in questions are screenshots of two emails: One from Kelly collaborator Travis Barker to Taylor, then Taylor’s response. Barker passed along notes on the song from Kelly, who proposed some changes to the song they were collaborating on. The song, by the way, is “Can’t Look Back,” which was released (without contributions from Taylor) on deluxe versions of Tickets To My Downfall.

Then, in Taylor’s response, he politely noted that he didn’t think he was the right collaborator for the song, writing, “So I listened to the ideas and to be honest, I don’t think I’m the right guy for the track. Nothing personal, I just think if this is what MGK is looking for, someone else is the guy to do it. It’s ALL good, and I’m stoked for him- I hope you guys find the right fit for it. Hope you understand and I wish you guys the best with it. If I can help in any way, let me know.”

