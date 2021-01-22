Phoebe Bridgers’ career has been on an upward trend since the very start. She has become more and more beloved with each project she releases, and this year, she earned her first Grammy nominations. Now she is set to do something else that very few artists get to put on their resume: Bridgers will be a musical guest on an upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live.

After being on break since mid-December, SNL returns with new episodes starting at the end of this month, and they’re bringing some firepower with them. The January 30 episode will be hosted by John Krasinsky with musical guest Machine Gun Kelly, while the February 6 episode will feature Dan Levy and Bridgers and the February 13 episode will see Regina King and Nathaniel Rateliff. None of the hosts have hosted the show before and none of the musical guests have previously appeared on the program in that capacity either.

Bridgers reacted to the news with a two-image post on Instagram: The first is of the cards SNL shared, and the second is a blurry, close-up photo of Bridgers smiling with eye make-up running down her cheeks.

Here’s hoping that Bridgers can find her way into a sketch as well. She often shows off her strong sense of humor and she has a bit of sketch experience, like with the one she and Conor Oberst did for Conan about a year ago.