The last we heard from Soccer Mommy (real name Sophie Allison) was “Feed,” a dark and creepy song about a demon eating her body. Now, she has a new song called “Circle The Drain,” and it goes in basically the exact opposite direction. The track is a warm and breezy indie-rocker that is a natural evolution from her 2018 album Clean.

“Circle The Drain” is the lead single from Soccer Mommy’s just announced upcoming album, Color Theory, which is set for release on February 28. According to press materials, the album “explores three central themes: blue, representing sadness and depression; yellow, symbolizing physical and emotional illness; and, finally, gray, representing darkness, emptiness and loss.”

Allison said of the album, “I wanted the experience of listening to color theory to feel like finding a dusty old cassette tape that has become messed up over time, because that’s what this album is: an expression of all the things that have slowly degraded me personally. The production warps, the guitar solos occasionally glitch, the melodies can be poppy and deceptively cheerful. To me, it sounds like the music of my childhood distressed and, in some instances, decaying.”

Watch the “Circle The Drain” video above, and below, find the Color Theory art and tracklist, as well as Soccer Mommy’s upcoming tour dates.

1. “Bloodstream”

2. “Circle The Drain”

3. “Royal Screw Up”

4. “Night Swimming”

5. “Crawling In My Skin”

6. “Yellow Is The Color Of Her Eyes”

7. “Up The Walls”

8. “Lucy”

9. “Stain”

10. “Gray Light”

03/16-22 — Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/26 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse *

03/27 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle *

03/28 — Washington, DC @ 930 Club *

03/31 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

04/03 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

04/04 — Boston, MA @ Paradise *

04/07 — Montreal, QC @ L’Astral *

04/08 — Toronto, ON @ Phoenix *

04/09 — Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop *

04/11 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *

04/17 — St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall ^

04/18 — Madison, WI @ Majestic ^

04/19 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave ^

04/22 — Denver, CO @ Gothic ^

04/24 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Commonwealth Room ^

04/25 — Boise, ID @ Deathproof Coffee ^

04/26 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom ^

04/27 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos ^

04/29 — San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore ^

04/30 — Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda ^

05/01 — San Diego, CA @ The Stage Room at UCSD ^

05/02 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom ^

05/03 — Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf ^

05/05 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s ^

05/06 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall ^

05/07 — Dallas, TX @ Granada ^

05/09 — Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

06/04 — Oslo, Norway @ Parkteatret

06/05 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Slaktkyrkan

06/06 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Hotel Cecil

06/08 — Hamburg, Germany @ Molotow

06/09 — Berlin, Germany @ Frannz Club

06/11 — Koln, Germany @ Bumann & Sohn

06/13 — Brussels, Belgium @ La Botanique

06/15 — Paris, France @ Petit Bain

06/16 — Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

06/18 — London, UK @ Electric Ballroom

06/19 — Bristol, UK @ Trinity

06/20 — Birmingham, UK @ The Castle & Falcon

06/22 — Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall

06/23 — Glasgow, UK @ Stereo

06/24 — Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

* with Tomberlin

^ with Emily Reo

Color Theory is out 02/28 via Loma Vista Recordings. Pre-order it here.