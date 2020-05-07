Soccer Mommy released their acclaimed sophomore record Color Theory in late February. But, along with other artists, the band’s album promotion was thrown off the rails with the coronavirus outbreak. While Soccer Mommy’s tours have been put on hold, the band is giving fans a way to experience their city’s concert virtually. Soccer Mommy unveiled different 8-bit versions of a “Crawling In My Skin” video that show the band performing in 5 different cities.

Alongside the project’s release, vocalist Sophia Allison said in a statement that she hopes the videos provide enough entertainment for fans until they can tour once again. “It’s really hard having our tour be postponed because I was really excited to play all of the songs on color theory for everyone, ‘crawling in my skin’ in particular,” Allison said. “I hope this little 8-bit performance can hold everyone over until the tour can happen.”

Each 8-bit video shows the band playing in an area of the city. In Chicago, Soccer Mommy performs on top of the haunted Congress Hotel, and in Seattle, they play near the infamous Space Needle. While the videos only appear in five cities, the band is offering a downloadable package fo fans to create their own versions, whether it be in a city or in their living rooms.

This isn’t the first time Allison has combined her love of video games with her music. The singer recently cooked up a plan to host a virtual Color Theory listening party in the multiplayer game Club Penguin, which recently relaunched after it shut down in 2017. But the singer was forced to postpone the event because the site crashed after being too overloaded with users waiting to catch a glimpse of Allison’s penguin. In the end, the virtual concert was a success and over 10,000 users logged on to view it.

Watch Soccer Mommy’s Chicago “Crawling In My Skin” video above. Find her videos for Seattle, Minneapolis, Austin, and Toronto here.

Color Theory is out now via Loma Vista. Get it here.