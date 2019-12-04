Soccer Mommy Lets A Demon ‘Feed’ On Her Body In Her Creepy New Song

It’s not clear when a new album from Soccer Mommy (real name Sophie Allison) is coming, but this year has at least brought some new music from the indie-rock up-and-comer. In the final months of 2019, she has shared “Lucy” and “Yellow Is The Color Of Her Eyes.” Now she has another new track, and “Feed” is probably the creepiest song Allison has made yet.

Allison says “Feed” is “a song about letting a demon feed off your body.” Lyrically, there’s nothing too abstract about it, as the words are as she says they are. Allison begins the first verse, “Tear me apart / Start with the heart and let me bleed / I want to please / Open me up / Pour out my guts so you can feed.” The song was written for The Turning, an upcoming adaptation of the horror novella The Turn Of The Screw.

Producer Lawrence Rothman says of the song, “The Turning takes place in the 1990s – instead of using licensed 90s music – Floria and I wanted to create a soundtrack that was 90s influenced mixing our favorite new artist and a few from the 90s era. Giving the film its own world and its own unique version of the 90s that only this film lives in. When Sophie from Soccer Mommy sent the raw demo to ‘Feed’ it became the main character Kate played by Mackenzie Davis cassette mixtape jam on constant repeat.”

The film’s soundtrack is impressive beyond Soccer Mommy, as it also features Mitski, Vagabon, Empress Of, Courtney Love, Kim Gordon, Alice Glass, Kali Uchis, Warpaint, and Cherry Glazerr.

Listen to “Feed” above, and revisit our 2018 interview with Soccer Mommy here.

The Turning (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) is out 01/24/2020 via KRO Records/Sony Music Masterworks. Pre-order it here.