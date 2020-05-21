As the pandemic continues, artists are coming up with new and creative ways of using their talents to help out during these difficult times, whether it’s by raising money for charity or just performing to keep fans entertained. Those two goals often go hand in hand, as they do on the latest venture from Soccer Mommy.

Today, Sophie Allison has announced the Soccer Mommy & Friends Singles Series, for which she and another artist will cover one of each other’s songs. She kicks things off by covering Jay Som’s “I Think You’re Alright,” while Jay Som performed “Lucy.” Upcoming artists set to participate include MGMT’s Andrew VanWyngarden, Beach Bunny, and Beabadoobee.

Allison wrote while announcing the series, “i’m super excited to announce the soccer mommy & friends singles series with contributions from @jaysomband, @whoismgmt’s andrew vanwyngarden, @radvxz, and @beachbunnymusic! pre-order the full series now to get each volume as they’re released. […] vol. 1 is out now – we’re kicking things off with jay som’s awesome cover of ‘lucy’ paired with my cover of her amazing song ‘i think you’re alright’.”⁣

Additionally, all profits from Bandcamp sales of songs from the series will go to Oxfam’s COVID-19 relief fund. On top of that, Soccer Mommy notes, “Oxfam has an anonymous donor who will match every dollar raised by this series, up to $5000, which will double the impact of your purchase.”

Listen to Jay Som’s cover of “Lucy” and Soccer Mommy’s rendition of “I Think You’re Alright” below.