Though Soccer Mommy’s Sophie Allison is prolific — releasing her debut album Clean in 2018 and her second record, Color Theory, just two years later in early 2020 — her new song “Kissing In The Rain” isn’t proof a third project is on the way. The one-off track is part of the Dark Nights: Death Metal soundtrack, which also includes contributions from fellow indie and alternative stars like HEALTH, Idles, and Mastodon.

DC Comics’ Dark Nights: Death Metal wa released by Loma Vista digitally this past Friday, and Allison’s song was released to coincide with that timing. It will also see physical release later this summer, on July 16. As for the new song, “Kissing In The Rain” fits firmly in the Soccer Mommy discography, leaning more toward the darker, more abstract noodling of Color Theory than her debut. And after a long-awaited break due to COVID-19, Allison also recently announced a slew of Soccer Mommy tour dates for 2021, so check those out for a chance to see her and the band doing new music live this fall.

Check out new music from Soccer Mommy above, and if you still need more, make sure you hear the Color Theory demos she released late last year.