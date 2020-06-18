Bandcamp is continuing its commitment to artists in light of the pandemic by waiving fees on a select number of days. In the spirit of giving, many artists have elected to donate all proceeds earned from Bandcamp to various charities. Soccer Mommy’s Sophie Allison has done just that with her creative Soccer Mommy & Friends Singles Series. For the series, the singer teams up with various indie artists to share covers and other new recordings in the name of charity.

Allison kicked off the series by working with Jay Som and Beabadoobee and donating the money raised to both National Bail Out and Oxfam’s COVID-19 relief fund. Now, the singer has called upon MGMT’s vocalist Andrew VanWyngarden to offer his version of one of her songs. VanWyngarden chose to remix “Circle The Drain” from the singer’s recently-released album Color Theory. Allison, meanwhile, pulled from MGMT’s back catalog and covered “Indie Rokkers,” from their 2005 debut EP.

In a statement, Allison praised MGMT’s music: “I love MGMT so it was hard to pick a song to cover. They have so many great ones. I ended up choosing ‘Indie Rokkers’ because I thought it would fit my voice and my style the best. I also just thought it’d be cool to do a deep cut since a lot of people have already covered some of the bigger MGMT songs.”

VanWyngarden echoed Allison’s admiration and expressed his excitement about the project: “V psyched to try out adding some additional seasoning to the already tasteful sounds of Soccer Mommy. With the proceeds going to great organizations like Oxfam COVID relief and The National Bailout fund, it made it even more spicy.”

Listen to Soccer Mommy cover “Indie Rokkers” and VanWyngarden remix “Circle The Drain” below.