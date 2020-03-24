Soccer Mommy Kicks Off NPR’s Series Of At-Home Tiny Desk Concerts

The Tiny Desk concert series is not an ideal setup in this new age of social distancing. Instead of people remaining the CDC-recommended six feet apart, Tiny Desk shows confine performers and their audience into as small a space as possible. Well, the coronavirus pandemic has impacted virtually every aspect of the music industry, and now that includes Tiny Desk. Today, NPR rolled out the first in their series of Tiny Desk (Home) Concerts, which features Soccer Mommy performing a Tiny Desk-style set from her Nashville home.

Between songs, she gave an update about how she has been spending her time lately, saying, “I’ve been stuck inside, like many of you, for… what, I don’t even know how many days now, I’ve lost track. I’ve pretty much just been writing and recording music, and playing Stardew Valley and Animal Crossing and Pokémon. So it’s been kind of chill, I guess.”

NPR’s Bob Boilen wrote of the performance and the short-term future of Tiny Desk:

“The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It’s the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. — On Monday March 30, Sophie Allison, aka Soccer Mommy, was to perform a long awaited Tiny Desk concert at my desk. Now the world has changed, and with the coronavirus keeping us at a distance, we’re taking a break from filming Tiny Desks at the office for a while. Sophie wanted to share her music and her thoughts with you. So we’re kicking off our Tiny Desk (Home) Concerts series with Soccer Mommy from her home in Nashville. Stay tuned for many more over the next couple months.”

Watch Soccer Mommy’s performance above, and read our interview with Allison here.