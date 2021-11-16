When she released her 2020 sophomore album Color Theory, Soccer Mommy was only to celebrate for about a month before the global lockdown took place. She made do by sharing specialized videos to appease fans who had their city’s tour date canceled and was since able to return to playing live shows earlier this fall. But now planning to make up for lost time, Soccer Mommy reveals she’ll once again hit the road with a 2022 North American tour.

Soccer Mommy’s jam-packed 2022 tour kicks off in March in Athens, Georgia and comes to a close a month later in Lawrence, Kansas. There’s also a few tour dates in Canada along the way, which she missed with her 2021 tour in September.

excited for our spring 2022 tour 💐 can't wait to play in a bunch of cities we haven't been to before! presale 11/18 @ 10am et. sign up for the code: https://t.co/zYBDTREugs $1 from all presale tickets sold via our website goes to @gideonsarmyutd. general onsale 11/19 @ 10am et. pic.twitter.com/mU2EKdLuje — soccer mommy (@sopharela) November 16, 2021

Check out Soccer Mommy’s 2022 tour dates below.

03/10/2022 — Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club *

03/11/2022 — Tallahassee, FL @ The Moon *

03/12/2022 — Savannah, GA @ Savannah Stopover Music Festival

03/13/2022 — Gainesville, FL @ High Dive *

03/15/2022 — Tampa, FL @ Crowbar *

03/16/2022 — Miami, FL @ Gramps *

03/17/2022 — Orlando, FL @ The Abbey *

03/18/2022 — Jacksonville, FL @ Intuition Ale Works *

03/19/2022 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel *

03/21/2022 — Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater *

03/20/2022 — Richmond, VA @ The National *

03/23/2022 — Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live *

03/25/2022 — Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony *

03/26/2022 — New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall *

03/27/2022 — Providence, RI @ Fete Music Hall *

03/28/2022 — Woodstock, NY @ Colony Woodstock *

03/30/2022 — Montreal, Quebec @ L’Astral *

03/31/2022 — Toronto, Ontario @ Phoenix Concert Theatre *

04/01/2022 — Detroit, MI @ The Eastern *

04/02/2022 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre *

04/04/2022 — Columbus, OH @ The Athenaeum Theatre *

04/05/2022 — Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall *

04/07/2022 — Bloomington, IN @ The Bluebird *

04/08/2022 — Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom *

04/10/2022 — Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater *

* with Peel Dream Magazine

Color Theory is out now via Loma Vista. Get it here.