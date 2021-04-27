Soccer Mommy Unveils The Dates To Her 2021 Fall North American Tour

When Soccer Mommy released her anticipated sophomore album Color Theory in late February of 2020, she had no way of knowing that her album rollout would be cut short by the pandemic. But now that venues are getting ready to reopen their doors, Soccer Mommy is giving fans another chance to catch her new music on stage with a rescheduled fall 2021 tour.

After previously canceling her 2020 tour, Soccer Mommy offered fans a clever way to suffice. She shared a number of 8-bit videos for her track “Crawling In My Skin,” which showed the band performing at tourist destinations in five different cities. But of course, no video can replace the euphoria of experiencing music live and in a crowd, so Soccer Mommy has made sure to hit a number of major locations across North America with her upcoming tour.

Check out Soccer Mommy’s fall 2021 tour dates below.

09/15 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse *

09/16 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle *

09/17 — Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar *

09/18 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

09/19 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *

09/21 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

09/22 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club *

09/23 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club *

09/25 — Montreal, QC @ Fairmount Theatre *

09/26 — Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre *

09/28 — Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop *

09/29 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *

10/01 — Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom *

10/21 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall ^

10/22 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s East ^

10/23 — Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater ^

10/26 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom ^

10/27 — San Diego, CA @ Music Box ^

10/28 — Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre ^

10/29 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore ^

10/31 — Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre ^

11/01 — Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall ^

11/02 — Boise, ID @ Olympic ^

11/04 — Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre ^

11/06 — Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room ^

11/07 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue ^

11/08 — Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre ^

11/09 — St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall ^

* with Squirrel Flower

^ with Emily Reo

Color Theory is out now via Loma Vista. Get it here.