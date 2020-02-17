Australia continues to face the devastating impact of massive wildfires that swept across the country in January. In response, many musicians have come forward to support bushfire relief funds. Tame Impala donated $300,000 to charity, Mac Demarco raised $210,000 from a charity BBQ, Lizzo volunteered at a food bank, and Pink pledged half a million dollars in donations. Now, other artists are contributing to the cause. Songwriter Julia Stone has called upon artists like The National, Kurt Vile, and more to record covers of their favorite songs to benefit bushfire relief organizations. The compilation, titled Songs For Australia, is scheduled for a March release, but Stone shared “Beds Are Burning” ahead of its official debut.

Originally written by Midnight Oil, “Beds Are Burning” features Stone’s gentle vocal delivery mixed alongside soundbites of those affected by the fires speaking to its devastating effects. Along with “Beds Are Burning,” the compilation record will feature a cover of Nick Cave’s “Stranger Than Kindness” by Kurt Vile, INXS’s “Never Tear Us Apart” by The National, Sia’s “Chandelier” by Damien Rice, and more.

Stone said she was pleasantly surprised to garner the support she did from other artists. “I couldn’t believe the responses I was getting,” Stone said in a statement. “I received the most heart-warming replies from the biggest, busiest artists in the world. Most of these artists have toured here, have family here, friends here, have lived here or spent time here. Everyone has such great memories of this country and to see it in flames was breaking everyone’s hearts. I often got the response that people were so happy to be offered the opportunity to do something. Everyone feels helpless in times like this.”

Listen to Stone’s “Beds Are Burning” above.

Songs For Australia is out 03/05 via BMG. Pre-order it here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.