June is Pride Month and musicians are celebrating in a variety of ways. Halsey self-leaked an unreleased song to celebrate self-expression while Hayley Kiyoko put her own spin on a classic from The Killers to ring in celebrations. Sonos Radio is also celebrating the occasion by launching an entire radio station dedicated to LGBTQ+ musicians and features hour-long interviews with artists like Brandi Carlile and Laura Jane Grace.

Sonos Radio unveiled Full Spectrum, a station curated by their staff that spotlights LGBTQ+ artists, allies, and icons. The fully programmed station also features a segment, titled Pride Hours, which boasts commentary and exclusive interviews hosted by Rita Houston, Program Director at WFUV in New York. To celebrate the station’s launch, Brandi Carlile will air live on June 22 to share an hour of her music, as well as discuss what Pride means to her.

“While the LGBTQ+ movement has made increasing strides in the past decade, for many in the community, the workplace is still a challenging place to be their most open, authentic selves,” Sonos shared in a statement. “With that in mind, a small group of employees at Sonos joined together in early 2018 to establish an employee resource group (ERG) to help the entire company work towards creating a more welcoming, supportive atmosphere for all LGBTQ+ employees.”

Listen to Full Spectrum here.