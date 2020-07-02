St. Vincent has done a lot of different things in her career and explored a myriad of musical styles. Her brain would be an interesting one to pick through, and she is set to offer a look at her process and career as part of Audible’s Words And Music series. In St. Vincent: Words & Music, the artist will discuss her influences, lyrics, and the “discovery of her authentic self.” The release date for this installment has not yet been revealed.

St. Vincent said of the release, “Life is strange and full of uncertainty right now. But music is a constant. Music transcends the chaos. It’s always been there for me when I’ve needed it — whether in times of fear, heartbreak, anger, joy. So I’m thrilled to be working with Audible to share my story and my music, especially at a time when music is such a crucial part of coping and getting through these unprecedented days.”

A previous installment of the series recorded in 2018 at the Minetta Lane Theatre in Manhattan featured Patti Smith, and it included “original spoken-word stories from her life, interwoven with the music of her beloved catalogue, played live by Smith.” Alanis Morissette and Smokey Robinson are set to be featured in upcoming editions.