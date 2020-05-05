For a musician who is used to being on the road and otherwise staying busy with their hectic careers, this quarantine era can be a period of restlessness for some. Artists are finding ways to stay occupied, though, and for St. Vincent, that involves performing from her home.

Yesterday, she hopped on Instagram to share a quick cover of Led Zeppelin’s “Dancing Days.” The Houses Of The Holy track is originally a guitar-driven rocker, but St. Vincent’s take is a stripped-down acoustic affair. She downplayed the whole thing, writing in the video description, “The moderately-played, half-remembered partial-cover of Led Zepplin’s ‘Dancing Days’ that the world has been clamoring for FOR YEARS at long last.”

This isn’t St. Vincent’s first cover in recent days. Back in January, she joined Foo Fighters and a bunch of other artists for a Grammys tribute concert in honor of Prince. That show was broadcast a couple weeks ago, and St. Vincent offered a funky rendition of “Controversy.” Also this year, St. Vincent launched a line of comfort-focused athletic clothes for women, and she launched her Shower Sessions podcast, in which she interviews artists in a bathroom.

Watch St. Vincent perform “Dancing Days” above.

