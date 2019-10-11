St. Vincent’s most recent record Masseduction led to a much-discussed Grammy performance with Dua Lipa, and we placed the album on our list of the best pop records of the last decade. After staying relatively quiet after releasing the record, St. Vincent announced Friday that the entire album will be remixed, with the collection curated by Russian DJ/Producer Nina Kraviz.

Along with the remix announcement, St. Vincent and Kraviz released the “Nina Kraviz Vocal Remix” of “New York.” The song opens with St. Vincent’s isolated ethereal vocals, which quickly washes out to a simple electronic beat. St. Vincent’s harmonies continue to cut in and out in the remix while Kraviz crafts a thumping beat. Halfway through the track, Kraviz offers her own vocals in the form of spoken word poetry.

The remix record also boasts contributions from producers like Buttechno and Berlin-based Fred P.

Check out the Nina Kraviz Presents Masseduction Rewired tracklist below.

1. “Hang On Me (Batu Remix)”

2. “Pills (Bjarki Remix)”

3. “Pills (Population One Remix)”

4. “Pills (PTU Remix)”

5. “Masseduction (Midland’s Mass Seduction Remix)”

6. “Sugarboy (Emika Allegiance Remix)”

7. “Sugarboy (ChicagoPhonic Sound System Remix by Hieroglyphic Being)”

8. “Los Ageless (EOD Remix)”

9. “Happy Birthday Johnny (Fred P Remix)”

10. “Savior (Buttechno Remix)”

11. “New York (Nina Kraviz Vocal Mix)”

12. “New York (Nina Kraviz x Lucy Dubbed Out Mix)”

13. “Fear The Future (PTU Remix)”

14. “Young Lover (Laurel Halo Remix)”

15. “Young Lover (Roma Zuckerman Remix)”

16. “Dancing With A Ghost (Pearson Sound Remix)”

17. “Slow Disco (EOD Remix)”

18. “Slow Disco (Nina Kraviz Gabber Me Gently Remix)”

19. “Smoking Section (Jlin Remix)”

20. “Smoking Section (Mala Remix)”

21. “Fast Slow Disco (Steffi Remix)”

Nina Kraviz Presents Masseduction Rewired is out 12/13 via Loma Vista. Pre-order it here.