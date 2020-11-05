The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony is just days away, with this year’s inductees including the likes of Nine Inch Nails, T. Rex, and the Doobie Brothers. While the event is scheduled to take place virtually, many musicians are still looking forward to the annual ceremony. In order to celebrate the occasion, Amazon Music recruited St. Vincent and a few others to take on covers of some of the inductees’ most popular songs.

Electing to pull from Nine Inch Nails’ catalog, St. Vincent gave an electrifying cover of the group’s track “Piggy” from their 1994 album The Downward Spiral. Explaining why she chose the song, St. Vincent said:

“[‘Piggy’] remains one of my favorite Nails songs to this day.… I am obsessed with the slinky tambourine that is just a little lazy in feel. And when I took this song apart to cover it, it took me a long time to really understand the immensity of the groove. It’s a dark, industrial reggae. Muscular, but never as distorted as you imagined it when you think of it in your head. […] They made a complicated thing seem easy and made big, bold sonic choices.”

St. Vincent wasn’t the only musician to join in on the cover series project. Real Estate took on the Doobie Brothers’ “What a Fool Believes In,” The Kills shared a rendition of T. Rex’s “Cosmic Dancer,” and Jehnny Beth elected to cover Nine Inch Nails’ “Closer.”

Listen to St. Vincent’s “Piggy” cover above via Amazon Music and find the other ones mentioned below.