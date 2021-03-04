There have been rumblings that St. Vincent’s upcoming album is called Daddy’s Home, and now we’ve gotten a confirmation on that and then some: Today, she formally announced the album (which comes out on May 14), sharing its cover art, tracklist, and a video for lead single “Pay Your Way In Pain.”

She recently said of the album overall, “I would say it’s the sound of being down and out downtown in New York, 1973. Glamour that hasn’t slept for three days. […] I went back to these records that I probably listened to more in my life than at any other time. Music made in New York from 1971 to ’76, typically post-flower child, kick the hippie idealism out of it, America’s in a recession but pre-disco, the sort of gritty, raw, wiggly nihilistic part of that. It’s not a glamorous time, there’s a lot of dirt under the fingernails. It was really about feel and vibe but with song and stories.”

Watch the “Pay Your Way In Pain” video above and find the Daddy’s Home art and tracklist below.

1. “Pay Your Way In Pain”

2. “Down And Out Downtown”

3. “Daddy’s Home”

4. “Live In the Dream”

5. “The Melting Of The Sun”

6. “The Laughing Man”

7. “Down”

8. “Somebody Like Me”

9. “My Baby Wants A Baby”

10. “…At The Holiday Party”

11. “Candy Darling”

Daddy’s Home is out 5/14 via Loma Vista Recordings. Pre-order it here.