St. Vincent Stans TV Over Books In A New ‘Saturday Night Live’ Promo

It was revealed a couple weeks ago that St. Vincent will be the musical guest on this weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live. The episode is now hours away, so as is tradition, St. Vincent appeared in a promo skit for the show.

Standing alongside guest host Daniel Kaluuya and SNL cast member Aidy Bryant, the trio tried to drum up interest by disparaging reading in favor of television, with St. Vincent declaring, “TV is better than books, guys.”

In a recent interview with ET Canada, St. Vincent spoke about her SNL stint, saying, “I’ve been watching SNL since I was a kid; so many memories of the show, I love it. I watch it every week anyway, so it’s like, ‘Oh, good, I get to watch it this week, just from the audience.” She continued, “First time [getting invited to the show] is just mind-blowing. The second time is like, ‘Are you kidding me? Really?’ It’s actually really hard to get invited back, it seems like. […] [Kaluuya is] an incredible actor. If it goes my way, we’ll be best friends by the end of the week.”

Two-time #GRAMMY winner @st_vincent says it's "mind blowing" to return to the stage of #SNL for the second time, joining host #DanielKaluuya on Saturday, April 3 📺👏 pic.twitter.com/H7hOCW8v19 — ET Canada (@ETCanada) April 1, 2021

St. Vincent now has a pair of released Daddy’s Home songs that could end up being performed on the show: She dropped “Pay Your Way In Pain” a month ago and “The Melting Of The Sun” just hours ago.

Check out the SNL promo above.