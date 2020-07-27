As the quarantine persists and many shops remain closed, St. Vincent, aka Grammy Award-winning musician Annie Clark, gave fans a way to transport themselves back to one aspect of pre-pandemic life. The singer shared a tongue-in-cheek tribute to the time when music lovers could spend hours messing around on different instruments in guitar shops by sharing a snippet of herself playing Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway To Heaven” on electric guitar.

Sharing the clip to social media, Clark wrote: “Since guitar stores have been closed, I thought you might have missed the sound of someone fumbling through ‘stairway to heaven,'” The singer continued to give an “honorable mention” to the songs “Smoke On The Water,” “Sweet Home Alabama,” “Black Dog,” and “Wherever I May Roam.”

Clark is clearly a Zeppelin fan as this isn’t the first time the singer has shared a clip of herself performing one of their songs in recent months. Back in May, the musician shared an acoustic and “moderately-played, half-remembered partial-cover” of the group’s Houses Of The Holy track “Dancing Days” from the side of her van.

Watch St. Vincent play “Stairway To Heaven” above.

