Fans of St. Vincent won’t have to wait too long for her next album. Street posters promoting the upcoming release, entitled Daddy’s Home, have popped up on Reddit. The advertisement used a 1970s-esque aesthetic that featured Annie Clark herself beside a lengthy statement that provides details for the upcoming effort. “St. Vincent is back with a record of all-new songs. Warm Wurlitzers and wit, glistening guitars and grit, with sleaze and style for days,” it says. “Taking you from uptown to downtown with the artist who makes you expect the unexpected. So sit back, light up, and by all means have that bourbon waiting, because … DADDY’S HOME.”

what do we think oomfs? does this make you excited for the new St. Vincent? pic.twitter.com/6TQPJVVJJY — 𝔐𝔞𝔱𝔢𝔲𝔰𝔷𝔦𝔱𝔬 (@modern_thing) February 24, 2021

Nothing to see here. — St. Vincent (@st_vincent) February 24, 2021

The lower right corner of the advertisement reveals that the album will arrive on May 14 via Loma Vista. Seeing that some of her fans had caught wind of the poster, the singer acted oblivious to it all and posted a tweet that said, “Nothing to see here.” The upcoming project will be St. Vincent’s first full-length release since 2017’s Masseduction. The news of the upcoming project comes after she confirmed that a new album would arrive in 2021 during an interview with UK magazine Mojo (via r/indieheads on Reddit).

“[The album marks] a tectonic shift. I felt I had gone as far as I could possibly go with angularity, she said. “I was interested in going back to the music I’ve listened to more than any other — Stevie Wonder records from the early ’70s, Sly And The Family Stone. I studied at the feet of those masters.”

You can check out the Daddy’s Home street posters above.