St. Vincent Goes Full Jazz For Her Rendition Of The Title Track From ‘The Eddy’

La La Land director Damien Chazelle has a new miniseries, The Eddy, out on Netflix today. The show focuses on a jazz musician and his Paris club, the titular The Eddy. Netflix’s summary of the show reads, “The owner of a Paris jazz club gets tangled up with dangerous criminals as he fights to protect his business, his band and his teenage daughter.”

Naturally, then, music plays a huge element in the show’s make-up, and the soundtrack, which is also out now, features original songs co-written by Glen Ballard and Randy Kerber. At the end of the tracklist are covers of some of those songs, one of which is by St. Vincent, who offers a rendition of the title track.

St. Vincent croons on the slow and jazzy ballad, which sounds crafted for a smoky club (appropriately so). The track shows off St. Vincent’s otherworldly versatility, as sultry jazz joins experimental pop, straight-up rock, and other musical styles on a long list of things she does well.

St. Vincent isn’t the only noteworthy name to guest on the soundtrack: Jorja Smith previously shared her rendition of “Kiss Me In The Morning,” a more upbeat and equally jazzy number.

Listen to St. Vincent and Smith’s The Eddy songs above.

