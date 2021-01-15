Steady Holiday, moniker of LA musician Dre Babinski, is gearing up for the release of her third LP Take The Corners Gently. She previously previewed her intimate songwriting through last year’s tracks “Living Life” and “Tangerine.” Now offering a final sample of her forthcoming release, Babinski shares her “Love Me When I Go To Sleep” ballad alongside a heartwarming video.

Directed by Isaac Ravishankara, the visual opens with a phone call between Babinski and her grandpa, who she hasn’t been able to see due to the pandemic. She asks if he wants to hear some music and proceeds to croon the song over the phone. After she’s finished, her grandpa praises her talent. “Every word that comes out of you is music to me,” he says.

Explaining the inspiration behind the track, Babinski said it was penned before the pandemic but she decided to release it Friday to celebrate her grandpa’s 92nd birthday. “‘Love Me When I Go To Sleep’ was written pre-pandemic, so the theme of gratitude for being alive hits harder now,” she said. “I’ve never felt more fragile, and then there’s my grandpa, who turns 92 today and keeps waking up alive. There are no rules. Happy bday papa.”

Previously speaking about her upcoming album, Babinksi said: “It’s a record about the uncertainties of just being alive, which is a theme that’s always timely but hits a little different right now. I’m just excited to put something positive and easy out into the world and I hope it can be of some service.”

Watch Steady Holiday’s “Love Me When I Go To Sleep” video above.

Take The Corners Gently is out 2/12. Pre-order it here.