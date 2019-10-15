The songs on Steve Gunn’s new album The Unseen In Between are fleshed-out compositions, but that’s not how they began. Gunn wrote the album on an acoustic guitar, and now he has honored the origins of some of the tracks with his new EP, Acoustic Unseen.

Gunn says of the EP, “After being on the road with the band since January, I wanted to spend an afternoon capturing the songs from The Unseen In Between as I originally wrote them, with just me and my acoustic. Mid-year, I went back to the great Strange Weather Studio in Brooklyn, and played through the songs in their most basic form. It felt good.”

Additionally, he also shares a short film titled Unseen Anthology, a visual companion to the EP that features footage from the past year. Press materials note that “the 12-minute film weaves together footage from touring, live sessions, official and unofficial music videos — including a breathtaking session for Toutpartout in a transformed convent in Ghent, on the road footage captured on a Fisher Price camera by Steve and his band, and acoustic videos filmed across London, including a Cecil Court bookshop.”

Watch Unseen Anthology above, and listen to Acoustic Unseen below. Also read our interview with Gunn here.