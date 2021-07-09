Strand Of Oaks (aka singer-songwriter Timothy Showalter) has unveiled the release date for his forthcoming eighth album, In Heaven, which will be out October 1. Showalter has also released a contemplative new lead single, “Galacticana.” It was recorded with collaborator Kevin Ratterman at Ratterman’s Invisible Creature studios in Los Angeles and is the first LP of Showalter’s since his move to Austin, Texas.

Of the album, which follows up 2019’s Eraserland, Showalter said in a press release, “In Heaven was created with so much love and my greatest hope is that it connects with people and provides a momentary space for reflection, joy, catharsis, and whatever else someone might be looking for in their life. Music is magic and I feel like the luckiest person in the world that I’m allowed to share it.”

Listen to “Galacticana” above and check out the album’s art and tracklist below. Also, have a look at Showalter’s upcoming fall tour dates (venue and ticket information will be announced soon).

1. “Galacticana”

2. “Easter”

3. “Hurry”

4. “Horses At Night”

5. “Somewhere in Chicago”

6. “Jimi & Stan”

7. “Sunbathers”

8. “Carbon”

9. “Sister Saturn”

10. “Slipstream”

11. “Under Heaven”

10/11 — Boston, MA

10/12 — Washington, DC

10/13 — Philadelphia, PA

10/15 — Holyoke, MA

10/16 — Hamden, CT

10/18 — Brooklyn, NY

10/19 — Buffalo, NY

10/20 — Detroit, MI

10/22 — Cleveland, OH

10/23 — Columbus, OH

10/24 — Indianapolis, IN

10/26 — Kansas City, MO

10/27 — Denver, CO

10/29 — Boise, ID

10/31 — Seattle, WA

11/01 — Portland, OR

11/03 — Oakland, CA

11/04 — Los Angeles, CA

11/06 — San Diego, CA

11/08 — Phoenix, AZ

11/10 — Dallas, TX

11/11 — Houston, TX

11/12 — Austin, TX

11/15 — Tampa, FL

11/16 — Atlanta, GA

11/17 — Nashville, TN

11/19 — Carrboro, NC

In Heaven is out 10/1 via Galacticana Records/Thirty Tigers. Pre-order it here.